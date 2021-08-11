COVID-19 relief business grants available

DALLAS — Polk County has partnered with Willamette Workforce Partnership to provide COVID-19 relief business grants to provide economic support to Polk County businesses needing assistance in overcoming the temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19. Funding for the grant is provided by the Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Polk County businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 may be eligible to receive grant funds for business operating expenses such as rent/lease payments, mortgage payments, utility expenses, inventory, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of operations.

The grant application runs through Aug. 31 at midnight.

One-on-One assistance, by appointment only, will be available by emailing Dean Craig, Business Services Director dcraig@willwp.org or Suzie Gibson, Business Engagement Manager, sgibson@willwp.org or by calling the Willamette Workforce Partnership office at 581-1002. You do not need to hire anyone to help you apply. The application is in Spanish and English formats. Bilingual staff will be available to help you through the process.

To apply, go to https://willwp.org.

State opens comment period Independence grant

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence has received a $7,216 grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, to fund the repair of the porch of a building at 386 Monmouth Street.

The state’s notice serves to make the public aware of the projects and solicit comments pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

The comment period is open through Aug. 31. To provide comments or learn more information about this project go to www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Grants.aspx or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 986-0685.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of federal matching grants, known as the Historic Preservation Fund, to assist the various states in carrying out historic preservation activities. The Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, and in Oregon, is administered through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.