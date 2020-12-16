Free COVID testing offered

Polk County Public Health hosts a free drive-through COVID-19 testing events on Dec. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds, located at Building C, 520 Pacific Highway, Rickerall.

No identification is required, information is confidential and will not be shared with anyone and no symptom testing is OK.

“The testing is for people who need a test but don’t necessarily have a way to normally get one,” said Polk County Public Health Administrator Jacqui Umstead. “Whether or not you have symptoms, been exposed or have no insurance, this is a way to get a test.”

An appointment and voucher are required. To sign up and schedule an appointment, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.

For schedulaling assistance, call Enedina Lopez at 910-4908.

Earthquake rumbles near Grande Ronde

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake registered at 6:07 a.m. Dec. 4 about 3.72 miles north of Grand Ronde, Oregon.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a depth of 44 kilometers, or 27 miles.

Windermere ‘shares the warmth’

Monmouth — Just in time for winter, real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 21, Windermere brokers are hosting a virtual fundraiser to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need. In the Monmouth area, the donations will benefit Polk County Warming Centers.

The Polk County Warming Centers are emergency shelters providing a place of warmth, safety and hospitality on the area’s coldest nights and are open on a rotating and temporary basis.

Share the Warmth is an annual tradition that has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets and other items for nearly two decades. Though the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wildfires have restricted physical collection of donations, this new virtual adaptation is needed now more than ever.

To make a donation to the Polk County Warming Center, go to https://praiseonline.churchcenter.com/giving or visit the Share the Warmth website at helpsharethewarmth.com to view the list of all participating Windermere offices and their local beneficiaries.

“Vulnerable people in our communities continue to be severely impacted by the pandemic and recent wildfires,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and Southwest Washington. “Helping to ensure our neighbors have the necessities they need to stay warm this winter is just one way we can step up and help, Though the campaign looks different this year, we know that our communities will continue to come together to take care of each other in times of crisis.”