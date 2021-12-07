SW Polk Fire crew extinguishes vehicle fire
POLK COUNTY — At 12:01 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Highway 22 at milepost 7. Upon arrival, crews found a single, unoccupied vehicle fully involved. Crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries reported. Polk County Sheriff and ODOT provided assistance on scene.
Fatal wrong-way crash closes Highway 22
RICKEREALL — Highway 22 was closed for several hours Thursday, Dec. 2 while Oregon State Patrol investigated a fatal accident.
At 5:56 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 22W near milepost 17.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Avalon, operated by James Marvin Dougherty, 83, of Salem, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound Honda Element, operated by Samuel James Clark, 50, of Salem.
Clark and Dougherty were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Dougherty was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Eastbound lanes of Highway 22W were closed for about three hours.
Oregon State Patrol was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Fire and Medics and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Pederson joins American Angus Association
DALLAS — Alyssa Pederson, of Dallas, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
Health Fair returns on Friday
INDY — Monmouth/Indy Health Fair is from 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ash Creek Annex, 1483 16th St. N., in Monmouth. The fair features informaiton and resouces for youth and families. There will be Pfizer vaccines for ages 5-11 and 12-18, and Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and older. All boosters will also be available.
A hot meal will be provided. Get a gift card to local grocery and coffee chops.
No appointment, ID or insurnace are required to attend.
For more information, contact Jenny Leon-Perez at (971) 241-3265 or communityhealth@gmail.wou.edu.
Black Rock Mountain Bike trails reopen
FALLS CITY — The Oregon Department of Forestry announced the reopening of the Black Rock Mountain Bike Area to both weekend and weekday riding as of Monday. Storm cleanup operations are still ongoing in the nearby area to remove damaged trees from the February ice storm.
Log truck traffic is active on Socialist Valley and Mount Brown Roads, so riders should use extra caution throughout the area.
Do not ride off of the main roadway and established trails.
If you encounter logging equipment on the road system, make sure the equipment operator acknowledges your presence before approaching or riding by.
The Oregon Department of Forestry thanks you for your patience and understanding as they work to finish operations as soon as possible.
Independence receives $9,700 Heritage Commission grant
INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence was among 31 organizations to receive $380,000 in grants from the Oregon Heritage Commission. The OHC grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation and access, research, oral history, exhibits, and performance projects. Award amounts ranged between $350 to $20,000.
The city of Independence received $9,700 to deploy a text messaging platform to “wake up” objects downtown and allow residents and visitors to engage them in playful, educational text message conversations about the town’s history and people in Independence.
This competitive grant program is for qualifying organizations, and is offered once per biennium for projects that conserve, develop or interpret Oregon’s heritage. It is a program of the Oregon Heritage Commission. The commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations and represent diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds.
The commission is part of Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. To learn more about the Oregon Heritage Grant or the Oregon Heritage Commission, go to www.oregonheritage.org.
Sheriff’s office seeks nominations for families in need
DALLAS — The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made life tough for so many people, so this holiday season the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few local families in need of gifts.
The PCSO has gone through its usual channels to find families in need, but they want to make sure that no family goes without gifts. Please take a moment to fill out an online nomination form at https://bit.ly/3xYhQcc.
Sheriff Mark Garton and his elves cannot wait to spread Christmas Cheer. They will take submissions until Dec. 17. This will give the PCSO time to get gifts to families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.