Two nonprofits awarded money from Spirit Mountain
GRAND RONDE — The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $699,660 to 26 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on December 11, 2019.
Community Homebuilders and the Falls City School District were among the nonprofits to receive gifts.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6 percent of all casino revenue to nonprofit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts and culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 2,784 grants to nonprofit organizations in NW Oregon totaling $82,896,388.
Dallas man arrested for burglary
KEIZER — Justin Lavalley, 39, of Dallas, was arrested on Thursday and lodged at Marion County Jail on charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and parole violation.
On Thursday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Keizer. When deputies arrived at the Center Market, at 9005 River Road N., the clerk reported an unknown male had pointed a handgun at them and demanded money from the cash register. Deputies were able to determine the armed robber fled the location in a white Honda two-door, last seen going southbound toward Keizer.
A short time later, Keizer Police located a white Honda matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery unoccupied in a parking lot at Keizer Station. The Honda had been reported to the Salem Police as having been stolen earlier in the day. As additional law enforcement were responding to the area, the suspect was spotted by a Keizer Police officer and a short foot pursuit ensued through the shopping center parking lots. The suspect was ultimately safely taken into custody. A handgun believed to have been used during the robbery was recovered after being located in the area by a police K-9.
The suspect was identified as Lavalley.
Sheriff Joe Kast stated, “The timely arrest of this armed robbery suspect was the direct result of great communication between our deputies, dispatchers, and officers from the Keizer Police Department. The strong relationships we have with our public safety partners continue to benefit our community time and time again.”
Lavalley was scheduled for arraignment on Friday at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.
Santa’s coming to Academy Building
DALLAS — Join Mid-Valley Parenting on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. for hot chocolate, free refreshments and a visit with Santa Claus.
This may be the last time children can talk to Santa before Christmas Day.
The event is free at the Academy Building gym.
