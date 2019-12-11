Caregiver resources hotline available
POLK COUNTY — Need information or support about longterm care options? Have questions about senior services? The Aging and Disability Resource Connection can answer questions and help making connections with local people and resources: 503-304-3420.
Medical supplies at the senior center
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Senior Community Center has a free medical supply program.
If you need a piece of equipment, such as walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, braces, diabetic testing supplies, incontinence products, and various other things, give the senior center a call.
The center also is looking for donations, and for people who are able to make repairs and adjustments to walkers and wheelchairs. The center is located at 180 Warren St. S.
For more information: 503-838-5678.
