Fatal crash on Highway 22
POLK COUNTY — A Willamina man died after a car crash on Nov. 26.
Roy Zimbrick, 86, of Willamina, was attempting to turn onto Perrydale Road in a 2008 Honda Ridgeline when he was truck by a 2008 Nissan Titan, driven by Miguel Lopez Delgado, 37, of Salem, who was traveling eastbound on SR 22W.
Oregon State troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the two-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m.
Zimbrick suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Nissan were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Highway 22W was closed for about three and a half hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire District No. 1, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
