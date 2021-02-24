PSWCD to hold annual meeting

DALLAS — Polk Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual and Regular Board Meeting will be held on March 10, via Zoom video conference starting at 5 p.m.

You can join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87159127253, with meeting ID: 871 5912 7253, and passcode: Y18X8d.

Those interested can also call in at: 1-253-215-8782, with meeting ID: 871 5912 7253, and passcode: 810083.

The topics to be discussed during the annual meeting are the audit and annual report, and general business will be discussed general business.

PSWCD’s annual work planning session will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

Leadership transition at Marquis Hot Tubs

INDEPENDENCE — The board of directors at WEXCO Inc., the parent company of employee-owned Marquis Corp., announced the planned transition of leadership at its factory headquarters in Independence.

Effective immediately, Senior Vice President Sam Collins has been appointed president and chief operating officer for Marquis Corp. Former President John Schrenk retains the position of chief executive officer for Marquis Corp., and takes on the new role of CEO for the parent WEXCO Inc. Long-time industry leader Jeff Kurth remains chairman of the board at WEXCO.

Collins is a 35-year veteran of the company, starting right out of school and rising through the organization from the factory floor to supervisory and leadership roles in product development, manufacturing, supply chain, compliance and operations.

“I have a very strong commitment to the Marquis brand and what that means to our employees, our dealers and our end consumers,” Collins said.

“Sam is uniquely qualified to lead Marquis as he has excelled at his assignments over his long tenure with the company, contributing to his extensive knowledge of our operations.” Schrenk said. “He is admired by all of us for his creativity, exceptional skills, hard work, and exemplary commitment to his co-workers and our company.”

For more information, visit www.marquisspas.com.

Be careful with alternate heating sources

SALEM — Loss of power and freezing temperatures had some Oregonians using alternate heating sources, many of which come with the added risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, toxic gas produced when anything is burned. Gas and oil furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces as well as wood burning and gas stoves are common sources in the home.

Follow these important steps to prevent poisoning:

Use caution with kerosene or gas space heaters; use vented space heaters when possible.

Never use a gas range or oven to heat your home.

Check exterior exhaust vents to be sure they are clear of snow, ice and fallen debris.

Do not use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors.

Never run a portable generator or any gas-powered engine in a basement, garage or other enclosed area, even if doors and windows are open.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.