Second payment on property taxes due

POLK COUNTY — The second installment on trimester property tax payments are due on Feb. 16, the Polk County Tax Office announced last week.

Payments may be mailed or placed in the payment drop box in the Polk County Courthouse parking lot, 850 Main St. Dallas, as the courthouse is currently closed due to the coronavirus.

Credit card and e-check payments may be made online or by phone. Call Toll free 1-866-215-1835 or visit www.co.polk.or.us, select Online Services, then Property Tax Services. There is a 2.49% fee on Credit/Debit transactions, or payment by e-check is $2.

Payments that are mailed Must bear the Feb. 16 postmark to avoid interest.

Tax preparation help available

AARP TaxAide assistance will be available again this year in Dallas, but because of COVID-19, the procedures will be different from previous years. Two appointments will be necessary.

At the first appointment, the taxpayer will complete the intake form and interview in person, and will bring all necessary paperwork.

A Tax-Aide Volunteer will scan the documents and return them to the taxpayer. The IRS and AARP have set up a procedure to keep your data secure. Preparation will be done remotely.

At a second appointment, the taxpayer will return to review the return, sign the release form and receive a copy of the return.

For additional information and to make an appointment, call 503-302-2078. We will start taking phone calls on Feb. 1 for appointments beginning Feb. 15.