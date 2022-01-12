SW Polk responds to rollover accident
DALLAS — At 11:43 a.m. Jan. 6, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a single vehicle, rollover accident on Mistletoe Road.
Crews arrived to find a vehicle upside-down in the ditch. A single occupant was outside of the vehicle and there were no injuries reported. SW Polk was assisted by Dallas Fire & EMS and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Easton suspends campaign for District 6
SALEM — Oregon Congressional Candidate Kevin Easton announced Jan. 6 he is suspending his campaign for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District seat.
“I recently started a new job as an investigator with the state of Oregon to discover and remedy claimant fraud and misrepresentation in state and federal unemployment insurance programs,” Easton said in a press release. “I love the work and I owe it to the taxpayers of Oregon to dedicate myself one hundred percent without the rigors of fundraising and running an adequate Congressional campaign.”
“I care deeply about federal policy and am very proud of the campaign we ran to this point. A huge thank you to all my supporters for believing in me. For personal and professional reasons, this just isn’t my year to win elected office,” Easton added. “(My husband) Jeremy and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
SW Polk Fire rescues pets in RV crash
POLK COUNTY — At 5:43 pm on Jan. 5, SW Polk Fire District responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 22, west of Beck Road.
A fifth-wheel RV was found on its side after it had rolled into the ditch. The driver and passenger had no injuries. Crews made access through the roof of the RV and were able to rescue the pets that were trapped inside — eight dogs, three cats, three rabbits, and a bearded dragon lizard.
SW Polk was assisted on scene by Sheridan Fire District and Polk County Sheriff.
Felton elected to board of directors of ODAA
DALLAS — Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton has been elected by his colleagues to a seat on the board of directors of the Oregon District Attorneys Association (ODAA).
Felton will serve out the remainder of Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting’s term. Whiting was recently appointed by Gov. Kate Brown to the Circuit Court of Crook and Jefferson Counties.
“It is an honor to be selected by my colleagues for service on the board of the ODAA. I look forward to working on behalf of the organization to further its goals of effective public safety programs for all Oregonians,” Felton said in a press release.
The ODAA, founded in 1952, is a voluntary association of the 36 elected district attorneys, their deputy district attorneys, Oregon assistant attorneys general, district attorney office managers, and the U.S. Attorneys serving in Oregon.
Felton has been Polk County’s District Attorney since 2013.
