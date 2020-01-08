Independence Vision 2040 survey open
INDEPENDENCE — The second Independence Vision 2040 survey is open through Jan. 10.
Survey results are meant to help city staff identify priorities.
“We’re going to walk through the focus areas with stakeholder organizations to identify potential alignments and partnerships,” said Shawn Irvine, economic development director. “From there it’ll get put into a draft plan and brought to council for review. We are still finalizing what the last steps will be but expect to be wrapping up by early February.”
The ideas presented in this survey were drawn directly from the community through an earlier survey, input at an ice cream social, an interactive Hello Lamp Post activity, and the Vision 2040 steering committee.
Take the survey at www.independence2040.org.
