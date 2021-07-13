Black Rock to close weekdays for cleanup

FALLS CITY — The Black Rock Mountain Bike Area will be closed weekdays from July 19 through approximately Aug. 31 to clean up damage from February’s ice storm along roads in the area. The end date for this project may change due to fire season restrictions.

The clean-up work will make the area safer and will include limited removal of down and leaning trees and standing dead trees along the roads and minor road improvements.

The trails will be open on weekends.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office encourages weekend riders to use extra caution on these trails until the tree removal work is complete.

Adult in custody walks away from transition center

SALEM — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. William McCormick, 43, walked away from the facility around 12:28 p.m. on Saturday. McCormick was in custody for a parole violation.

McCormick is a white adult male with blue eyes and blond hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 lbs.

The Marion County Transition Center prepares AICs for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody. AICs are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about McCormick to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

Bomb squad disposes of hand grenade in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — On Saturday, the Independence Police Department received a call of a hand grenade that was taken into a Fifty1Fifty Tactical, located at 112 Monmouth St., for the purposes of having it looked at. According to a post on the IPD Facebook page, the device appeared outwardly to be live.

As a precaution, surrounding businesses were evacuated and traffic was detoured while the Salem Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to remove the device.

According to the SPD, the bomb squad did not ascertain if the hand grenade was live or not. Rather, the squad treats them the same when disposing of such devices.

The IPD thanked the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Monmouth Police Department for their assistance.

Med-Project launches free medication disposal program

SALEM — The Medication Education & Disposal Project (MED-Project) today announced a free, statewide program and public education campaign to help Oregon residents dispose of medicine safely and conveniently. The organization operates over 200 locations across Oregon where residents can drop off expired or unwanted medicine. MED-Project is supported by the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group, a non-profit trade association of pharmaceutical companies.

Oregonians can visit www.MedTakebackOregon.org or call 1-844-4-TAKE-BACK (1-844-482-5322) toll-free to find a convenient location to drop off their medicine. Residents who prefer to mail back their expired or unwanted medicine can request a pre-paid, mail-back package or locate a mail-back package distribution site, such as a local pharmacy.

“We want to encourage residents to take their medication as prescribed, store it securely, and to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medicine,” said Dr. Victoria Travis, MED-Project’s National Program Director. “MED-Project’s drop-off box locations and mail-back services make drug disposal easy, convenient and safe.”

MED-Project provides free disposal options statewide to ensure residents have equitable access. These include neighborhood pharmacies, medical facilities, law enforcement offices, and other community-based organizations.

MED-Project’s website includes free downloadable materials with information about the disposal program, and guidance on taking medication as directed and storing it securely. The public education campaign will include public service announcements across television, radio, digital, print, and social media platforms statewide, including in historically under-served communities.

Rickreall Road to close for railroad repair

RICKREALL — Rickreall Road will be closed from 7 a.m. July 19 through 5 p.m. July 22, 24-hrs each day, to all vehicles from .7 miles east of Highway 99W to 1.8 miles west of Greenwood Road. The closure is to allow Polk County Public Works to repair and repave the railroad track crossing. Please use alternate routes. Signs and reader boards will be in place prior to, and for the duration of, the closure to inform drivers of the closure.

Willamina hosts city-wide sale, mud races July 16-17

WILLAMINA — Willamina’s fifth annual city-wide sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16-17, featuring more than 30 participants signed up by the Willamina Economic Improvement District and city of Willamina.

A flea market will be hosted by the Willamina Christian Church and maps will be available at Coyote Joe’s and all participating sales locations.

The Willamina Mud Drags and Bogs are at 10 a.m. July 17 at the corner of Lincoln and Adams streets. Admission is $5 per person. For more information contact Sherry Dawkins at sdawkins503@outlook.com.

Both the city-wide sales and Mud Drags are fundraisers for the 2022 Willamina 4th of July Fireworks.

Buena Vista Ferry closes for maintenance

BUENA VISTA – The Buena Vista Ferry closed Tuesday to conduct dry dock inspections and routine maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The closure is expected to last about four weeks. The Buena Vista Ferry crosses the Willamette River south of Independence, connecting Marion and Polk counties.