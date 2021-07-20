Polk County receives $500,000 CDBG

POLK COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners announced July 14 that Polk County will be receiving two $250,000 Community Development Block Grants through Business Oregon to address childcare needs and food delivery.

Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach Department successfully applied for the two following grants:

• Child Care: Financial assistance voucher, which will assist in supporting childcare needs within Polk County.

• Food Delivery, which will shore-up and improve food delivery services within rural areas of Polk County (Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, and Falls City).

More information will be available in the next couple of months through Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach Departments https://www.co.polk.or.us/fco or (503) 623-9664.

PCSO arrest hit-and-run suspect after chase

RICKREALL — Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on July 14 who tried to flee the scene of an accident, first in his truck and then on foot through a field.

At about 6:43 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s was dispatched to a hit and run vehicle crash off Highway 99 at Rickreall Road, in Rickreall.

According to the PCSO, the victim’s vehicle was stopped at the red light, heading southbound on Highway 99 when she was struck from behind by Tyler Oldham, who was driving a small gray pickup. The victim vehicle was occupied by a female and her juvenile son, who were pushed into the middle of the intersection.

Oldham fled the scene by driving around them and was followed by an off duty Marion County deputy, into the driveway of the Polk County Fairgrounds. Oldham then fled from his vehicle on foot, heading eastbound through the fairground RV area and into a grass field.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene within minutes and spotted Oldham running through the field. Containment was set up and Oldham was apprehended without further incident.

The PCSO reported no further injuries from this incident and an additional witness remained on scene while Oldham was being apprehended.

Oldham was taken to the hospital to be evaluated prior to being lodged at the Polk County Jail for failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run crash — misdemeanor) and driving under the influence of intoxicants (misdemeanor).

Saif returns $2.9 million Polk County

POLK COUNTY — SAIF policy holders on Polk County should receive $2.9 million in rebated premiums this week.

In March, SAIF announced a $210 million dividend for more than 50,000 employers statewide.

The checks are going out this week. Polk County policyholders will receive more than $2.9 million. That does not include state agencies.

Businesses and organizations will be receiving between 38 and 46% of their standard premium back.

“Oregon businesses continue to face tremendous uncertainty,” said President and CEO Kerry Barnett. “When our financial position indicates we can issue a dividend, we do. It’s the best way we can support our policyholders right now.”

The dividend is based on premium for policies whose term ended in 2020. This is the 12th year in a row SAIF has been able to offer a dividend, and the 24th dividend since 1990.

WOU to add men’s soccer in fall of 2022

MONMOUNTH — Western Oregon University plans to add men’s soccer to its NCAA Division II athletic program beginning in the fall of 2022.

WOU is a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference which currently has six schools that sponsor men’s soccer.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our department with a sport that is popular in our region and conference,” said Randi Lydum, director of athletics.

WOU plans to hire a head coach for the men’s soccer program this summer to begin the process of building the team. This position will oversee and direct all aspects of the men’s soccer program including recruiting, coaching, academic oversight, managing daily administrative duties, conducting institutional soccer camps and clinics, and adhering to the rules and regulations of the university, GNAC and NCAA. Other duties include participation in departmental fundraising events and community engagement opportunities.