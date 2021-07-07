Police investigate officer-involved shooting

SALEM — An officer-involved shooting occurred July 1 in Polk County.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Salem Police Department Officers attempted to contact a vehicle in regards to a shooting investigation. The suspect vehicle fled from officers and rammed a SPD vehicle.

During the incident Detective Erick Hernandez fired at the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was finally stopped at the intersection of Highway 22 and Oak Grove Road.

The operator of the vehicle, Erfinson Bossy, 22, of Salem, was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot. A passenger in the vehicle fled and has not yet been located.

Pursuant to Polk County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Oregon State Police will be leading the investigation and Detective Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave.

Oregon reaches vaccination goal

SALEM — Oregon reached another vaccination milestone on Friday: 70% of adults 18 years and older have now received at least one vaccination in advance of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Oregon’s number is based on data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and data in Oregon’s ALERT IIS system, which has not yet been uploaded to the CDC website, a Oregon Health Authority news release said.

According to the CDC, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as of Thursday. That total leaves Oregon 2,206 adult first doses short of 70%.

Polk County announces road work schedule

POLK COUNTY — From July 26 to Aug. 6, Polk County Public Works crews will be applying a chip seal and fog seal to various county roads in the Dallas and West Salem areas. There will be delays intermittently during this time period. Work hours will generally be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All work is dependent on weather. At this time, the department plans to complete this project between the last week of July and the first week of August. Updates will follow with more accurate dates and times on the Public Works website.

More information about these projects can be found on the Polk County website at co.polk.or.us/pw or by calling 503-623-9287.

Chip Seal Project Roads (Dallas): Clow Corner Road, Martin Road, Church Road South, and Robb Mill Road.

Contracted Chip Seal Project Roads (West Salem): 37th Place Northwest, 37th Avenue (north and south), 38th Avenue Northwest, Echo Drive Northwest, Eden Way Northwest, 38th Avenue Northwest, Emerald Drive Northwest, Broadview Court Northwest, Grice Hill Drive Northwest, Broadview Lane Northwest, Grice Hill Court Northwest, Colorado Drive Northwest, Orchard Heights Court Northwest, Echo Court Northwest.