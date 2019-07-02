Dallas Grocery Outlet Teams Up With Dallas Food Bank to Fight Hunger

DALLAS — Dallas Grocery Outlet is kicking off their largest fundraiser of the year with the annual Independence From Hunger campaign going on now through the month of July.

This year they are donating to the Dallas Food Bank, which provides 300 food boxes each month and serves more than 1,150 individuals. The food bank is a volunteer organization which has been serving the community for 36 years since 1983. The Dallas Food Bank is committed to reducing hunger within our community, and Dallas Grocery Outlet is proud to partner with this organization.

All donations will go directly to Dallas Food Bank. With every $5 donation, shoppers will receive a $5 off $25 coupon good toward their next in-store purchase. The pre-made bags displayed in store are filled and will be picked up by the food bank at the end of the campaign along with the donations collected.