Polk Free Clinic reopens on Saturday
DALLAS — The Polk Community Free Clinic will once again hold clinics on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month starting on June 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road in Dallas.
The clinic is able to provide medical and mental health services for uninsured and under-insured individuals in Polk County. Volunteer health professional provide basic medical and mental health care for people with acute and chronic conditions.
Clinics are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran. Space if limited so call for appointment at 503-831-0551.
Hospital Foundation awards scholarships
POLK COUNTY — Salem Health West Valley Foundation award scholarships to 12 students in Polk County who are pursuing degrees in the health care field.
The annual grants contribute toward cultivating the next generation of intellectual leadership in the field of medicine, a press release from Salem Health said. Scholarship awarded this year amounted to $10,500.
Recipients for the 2020-21 academic year include:
• Dallas: Carmona Esperanza, Emma Classen, Elizabeth Dotson, Emily Dunmire, Sarah Headley, Hannah Locke, and Charis Moore
• Monmouth: Gracie Huber, Tia Rodriguez, and Allison Wells
• Falls City: Tessa Blanchard
• West Salem: Brooke Arceneaux
The foundation is a charitable organization that supports programs and services at West Valley Hospital. Since its inception 13 years ago, the foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 200 scholars from around the mid-Willamette Valley.
Those interested in supporting scholarships for students pursuing careers in a health care discipline can make gifts at https://www.salemhealth.org/about/community/make-a-donation/about-us/make-a-gift or by calling the Salem Health Foundation at 503-814-1990.
