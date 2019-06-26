Dallas city manager candidates selected

Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The list is down to four.

The Dallas City Council selected five candidates who applied for the permanent city manager post to undergo background checks and interviews last week.

One has since withdrawn from consideration after receiving an offer from another city, said Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner.

The council met in executive session to narrow the field to at least five that it wanted to take a closer look at.

Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments will conduct the background and reference checks, a process that should be complete by July 12. A list of those who make it through that process will be released before a community meet-and-greet on July 15.

Interviews will be conducted in executive session on July 16.

According to the search time line, a new city manager should be in place in August or September.

Polk County Circuit Court update

Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Following are updates on Polk County Circuit Court cases.

Charges of sex abuse and forgery against Paul Robert Bute III, 42, of Monmouth, were dismissed without prejudice on June 10 by Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso.

Bute was arrested on Aug. 2 on 18 charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, six counts of sexual assault of an animal, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

On Aug. 10, Bute pleaded not guilty to all counts.

David Jacob Collins, 22, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in Independence.

The warrant was issued on May 16 after he missed an appearance at a hearing in Polk County Circuit Court.

Collins is charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving in connection to a Sept. 9 crash on Deann Drive.