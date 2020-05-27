Dallas Goodwill now reopened
DALLAS — On Friday, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) re-opened five retail stores, two more Goodwill Outlets and the adjacent donation-drop areas, including the Dallas store.
Given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the state will be taken. Significant changes include:
All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning prior to opening each day. Outlet hours are 8 a.m. to 7p.m.
Sanitation wipe stations are available outside each store.
All retail customers are required to wear a face covering, and outlet customers a face covering and gloves.
Donated merchandise will be sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
To facilitate social distancing, the number of customers allowed into the store may be limited. Dressing rooms (and drinking fountains) will be temporarily unavailable. Customers are urged to keep 6 feet from one another and employees.
Floor decals have been added to the retail floor and aisles have been expanded to make distancing easier.
All employees will wear masks or face guard and gloves. Plexiglas shields have been installed at each register.
Donation attendants will also wear face coverings and gloves and will now be able to assist customers. Donations can be placed in bins according to donation type. Please understand that we cannot accept wet items and plan accordingly for weather when you donate To help this process, we ask that you separate your items into categories: Clothing and linens; shoes and accessories; electronics and appliances; housewares, books and media; and other.
Indy Commons hosts reopening Q&A
INDEPENDENCE — To help local businesses clarify requirements and ask questions in a small group setting, Indy Commons has scheduled a virtual meeting with Jody Christensen, Oregon Governor’s Office Regional Solutions Mid-Valley Region Coordinator and Kristty Polanco, MPH, Public Health Administrator with Polk County Health Services on Thursday morning.
You can join via video or phone, and if you have questions you would like to ask in advance, please email them to kate@indycommons.com. The meeting will be Thursday at 11 a.m. via zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84817923267?pwd=N29kOXAxbVdtQXZGS3U1ZTlQdjNBQT09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.