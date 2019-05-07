Third tax payments due

POLK COUNTY — For people who pay property taxes in trimester payments, the third installment is due by May 15. Payments may be mailed or paid at the tax office.

Credit and debit cards, and e-Check payments may be made online or by phone to the Polk County assessor. Call toll free 1-888-643-8041, or visit www.co.polk.or.us, select Online Services, then Tax Services. A 2.63 percent convenience fee applies to payments made with credit or debit card transactions, or payment by e-Check is $3.15.

Payments that are mailed must bear the May 15 postmark to avoid interest.

Weed abatement begins in Dallas

DALLAS — The City of Dallas has started the annual program of identifying and working with our residents to eliminate the various nuisances caused by weeds, grass, and debris.

Community livability, property values and safety can be affected by tall grass, weeds, and uncontrolled growth of other vegetation. City Code 5.450 through 5.460 states the following are prohibited: 1) Any vegetation that is a fire hazard, 2) Weeds or grass that are more than 10 inches high, 3) Weeds or grass going to seed, and 4) The accumulation of debris, or other refuse that are not removed within a reasonable time.

Each property owner is obligated to cut down or remove hazardous or unsightly vegetation. This program will run throughout the growing season from spring through early fall.

If there are any concerned areas or questions regarding the enforcement of this ordinance or mowing, leave a message on the Weed Abatement Hotline, 503-831-3568.

WOU, LBCC make transfers easier

MONMOUTH/ALBANY — Western Oregon University and Linn-Benton Community College on May 10 will finalize a partnership to make it easier for LBCC students to transfer to WOU.

The Degree Partnership Program between the two institutions marks a collaboration that ensures students who begin at LBCC have a clear four-year path to a bachelor’s degree at WOU in a variety of majors. Importantly, the two schools’ financial aid offices will work together so that students can maximize financial support at both schools simultaneously.

In the past, community college students would sometimes lose credits when they transferred to a four-year university, or their credits would only count as electives, which was less productive in the quest for a bachelor’s degree.

This problem, called “credit leakage,” often led to increased higher education costs for students, who had to stay at a university longer to make up for lost credits. The DPP alleviates that problem because faculty members at both schools have agreed upon course standards and learning outcomes for a seamless transition.