Salem man sentenced to 25 years in sex abuse case
DALLAS — Polk County Circuit Court Judge Diane Morse sentenced Tomas Coyoy-Sanchez, of Salem, to 25 years in prison following his conviction on sex abuse charges.
Coyoy-Sanchez was convicted on first-degree sex abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and purchasing sex with a minor. Coyoy-Sanchez, 36, will also be required to register as a sex offender and serve a lifetime term of post-prison supervision upon his release.
As Coyoy-Sanchez’s victim was under the age of 12, his sentence was subject to the provisions of ORS 137.700 (also known as “Jessica’s Law”) which requires the imposition of a minimum 25 year prison sentence for sexual offenses perpetrated against particularly young children. Coyoy-Sanchez will not be eligible for early release or other type of sentence reduction program.
Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The Independence Police Department was in charge of the investigation.
Dallas establishes sandbag station
DALLAS — Due to recent rain events and forecasts for continued rain, a sandbag station has been established at the east entrance of Brandvold Drive off of Levens Street, in the basketball courts parking lot. These sandbags and the sand to fill them are free. If you have questions please contact city of Dallas Public Works at 503-831-3559.
Sheriff’s office adding DUII patrols over holiday season
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies patrolling with a focus on impaired driving through the holidays.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. This accounts for nearly one-third of traffic crash fatalities. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — nationwide one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
When making plans to celebrate this holiday season, the PCSO reminds motorists to keep these tips in mind to help everyone have a fun and safe celebration:
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call your local law enforcement agency.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Additional holiday patrols are made possible by using grant funding. For more information about the 2021 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
City of Dallas asks for feedback on ARPA projects
DALLAS — The city of Dallas will receive $3.7 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and is seeking input from Dallas community members to prioritize eligible projects.
The Dallas City Council established principles for investing the money, including public participation and accountability being essential to their decision making. In line with this investment principle, the council asks the community to participate in a short survey to rank by order of importance the 12 projects developed by city staff. The survey is available now and will close on Jan. 4, 2022 at midnight.
The public can access the survey from the at www.dallasor.gov/community/page/american-rescue-plan-communitysurvey.
The results of the survey will be presented to the American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee on Jan. 12, 2022 for consideration. The council will receive and consider all information at a work session scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022
Cherriots seeks public’s input 20-year plan
SALEM — The Salem Area Mass Transit District, locally known as Cherriots, is soliciting community input for a long range transit plan. Cherriots is conducting a survey and hosting an online open house.
The objective of the project is to create a 20-year transit plan for the Cherriots local and regional networks by Dec. 31, 2022, said Ted Stonecliffe, the plan’s deputy project manager.
“A comprehensive long-range planning document will provide a road map for transit and other mobility options in the District’s local and regional service areas,” Stonecliffe said. “This will be the first, clear guidebook for planning Cherriots services for the next two decades.”
The survey and online open house will be available until Jan. 27, 2022. To participate, go to Cherriots.org/LRTP.
“We are asking how you travel today and how transit and other transportation options could be improved to better serve your needs in the Salem-Keizer urban area and surrounding cities,” Stonecliffe said. “A strong public transit system is the backbone of environmentally friendly and economically thriving communities.”
Klamath County Clerk says Greater Idaho qualified for ballot
KLAMATH FALLS — The number of valid signatures submitted by the Greater Idaho movement is enough to earn a position on the May 2022 ballot in Klamath County, according to Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long.
She assigned the county measure the number 18-121 for the May 2022 election. By her count, the movement collected 2,371 valid signatures, 140% of the required number.
According to Citizens for Greater Idaho, the excess signatures indicate enthusiasm in the county for the idea of moving the Oregon/Idaho border so that southern and eastern Oregon will be governed as a part of Idaho instead of Oregon. The county feels that state officials failed to defend its interests in dealing with the federal government on how Klamath River water was distributed during the drought this year.
The ballot measure, if approved by voters, would create a county board to evaluate benefits to the county of moving the state border.
The movement is waiting for the Douglas County Clerk to announce his count of their signatures for a measure for the Douglas County ballot.
The movement expects three or four counties to vote on its initiatives this May. So far, eight counties have voted for ballot measures submitted by the movement: two in November 2020, five in May 2021, and one in a special election last month.
Oregon and Idaho state legislators have said they will introduce legislation in the next session of each state legislature.
S. River Road reopened after landslide
SALEM -- River Road S has been reopened after a six-day closure due to a landslide that occurred on Dec. 23.
City of Salem crews, with the assistance of local contractors, finished the necessary excavation of the hillside, removed the fallen debris, and repaired the fencing along the impacted area on Tuesday . At this time, engineering consultants have determined that the roadway is safe for public use.
River Road South was initially closed after a landslide was reported blocking the north and southbound lanes in the early morning hours. The street has been closed to all traffic from Owens St. SE to Minto Island Road SE due to further slide concerns impacting local neighborhoods and business access. Heavy rains and saturated soils were contributing factors for the landslide and street closure.
The city of Salem would like to thank the residents who use this roadway for their patience as these repairs were completed.
