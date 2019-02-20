Deputy to graduate DPSST

SALEM — Deputy Sheriff Iesha Ruiz, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, will graduate from the Public Safety Standards and Training Basic Corrections Local on Friday.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with a reception following at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway SE, Salem.

Undersheriff Chris Hoy of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will be the guest speaker.

Grant to help with FC development

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City applied for $86,000 in grants to engage the community in longterm economic development planning.

The city has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the Ford Family Foundation to go toward the effort. On Jan. 30, the Falls City City Council approved an application for a Business Oregon’s Local Economic Opportunity Fund grant.

The second grant would amount to $47,500, leaving $3,500 in matching funds paid for by the city, or possibly other grant sources.

The city is working with Eugene-based nonprofit Rural Development Initiative, which assists rural communities struggling with economic development. RDI secured the grant from Ford Family, which will be used to begin a community engagement process to get citizen input and develop a vision.

If awarded the LEOF grant will continue that process.

Committee approves official raises

DALLAS — Polk County’s Compensation Committee recommended raises for most of the county’s elected officials.

County Administrator Greg Hansen listed 3 percent increases for the county’s clerk, sheriff, assessor and commissioners.

He didn’t recommend an increase for the treasurer’s salary, which remains at $1,000 monthly. That covers only the duties of the elected treasurer. Treasurer Linda Fox also acts as the county’s finance director. The salary for that post increased from $7,000 to $7,200.

The total cost of the changes is $21,000.