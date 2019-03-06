Salem man sentenced on drug charges

DALLAS — Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso sentenced a Salem man to almost five years in prison on drug crimes.

Carlos Sesar Delfin, 20, of northeast Salem, will serve 58 months in prison for selling about two pounds of methamphetamine during an undercover narcotics operation, which took place in the West Salem area during December of 2018. Delfin was sentenced on Feb. 26.

In total, Delfin sold 1.96 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents, which is estimated to be 1,750 individual doses.

Caso agreed with arguments made by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for an increased sentence based on the large quantity of drugs involved. Delfin will also be required to serve a 36-month term of post-prison supervision upon his release.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, investigated by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT), and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Two Polk County officers to graduate from DPSST

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 79th Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class will be on Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway Southeast, Salem. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Paul Solomon, Executive Director of Sponsors Incorporated, will be the guest speaker. All family and friends of students, supervisors, department heads and elected officials are welcome to attend.

The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.

Parole and Probation officers Heather Decker and Mayra Mendoza, of Polk County Community Corrections, will graduate.

Rent increases set for 2019

SALEM — In response to the passage of SB 608 (2019), the Oregon Department of Administrative Services published the current annual maximum rent increase allowed in 2019. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the percentage as 10.3 percent.

SB 608 requires DAS to calculate and post to its website, by Sept. 30 of each year, the maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed by statute for the following calendar year. Because SB 608 has taken effect, it was necessary to calculate the percentage for the current calendar year. Per SB 608, OEA calculates this amount as 7 percent plus the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), as most recently published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The maximum allowable rent increase for the 2019 calendar year is 10.3 percent. DAS will calculate and post the percentage for the 2020 calendar year by Sept. 30.

Dept. of Revenue to offer waivers on underpayment

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Revenue is providing relief for some taxpayers by waiving underpayment interest for taxpayers whose 2018 Oregon withholding and estimated tax payments were impacted by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

This waiver is available to taxpayers:

• Who owe at least $1,000 in tax, and

• Whose total Oregon withholding and estimated payments made on or before January 15, 2019 covered at least 85 percent of their 2018 net tax.

The usual threshold is 90 percent to avoid underpayment interest.

If a taxpayer paid less than 85 percent of their tax liability, they are not eligible for the waiver. Those taxpayers who did not pay at least 85 percent of their tax liability will be subject to the underpayment interest. Taxpayers who owe less than $1,000 are not charged underpayment interest.

DOR urges Oregonians to do a paycheck checkup to ensure they’re withholding enough from their wages for 2019. Oregon’s new Form OR-W-4 and online withholding calculator allow taxpayers to more accurately determine the appropriate amount to withhold for Oregon.

Both the Form OR-W-4 and the calculator are available at the department’s website at www.oregon.gov/dor.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, call (800) 356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or (503) 378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov.