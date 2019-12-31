Polk County’s Freeborn inducted into Oregon Farm Bureau Hall of Fame
POLK COUNTY — Oregon Farm Bureau Board member Dean Freeborn, member of Polk County Farm Bureau, was inducted into the Oregon Farm Bureau Hall of Fame on Dec. 12 during the 87th Oregon Farm Bureau Convention at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
The Hall of Fame, established in 1996, is the highest honor given by OFB. To be eligible, candidates must be nominated by their County Farm Bureau and have at least 35 years of active involvement in the organization. Freeborn is the 36th member to be inducted into the OFB Hall of Fame.
“For his decades of service, leadership, passion, and unwavering belief in Farm Bureau, we are very proud to induct Dean Freeborn of Polk County Farm Bureau into the OFB Hall of Fame,” said outgoing OFB President Waterman.
Freeborn hails from a proud multigenerational Farm Bureau family. He became active at an early age, attending Farm Bureau meetings and functions with his father. When his father died, Freeborn was in high school. He continued to stay involved in Polk County Farm Bureau because he enjoyed the people and believed in its mission to protect and promote Oregon agriculture.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office SALT recruiting
POLK COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Auxiliary and Law Enforcement Team is recruiting for 10 interested volunteers to join the program.
The SALT unit helps the sheriff and his staff in many areas, which frees up deputies to focus on more critical duties.
Candidates must be 21 years or older, pass a background check, and possess a valid driver’s license.
Members go through a 40-hour academy in March and will wear a uniform, and may drive a marked county vehicle.
This program is not only for retired individuals, but for anyone able and willing to put in a minimum of eight hours of service each month.
An informational meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the main conference room in the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas.
For more information: Sgt. Todd Fenk, 503-623-9251, or John Brown, 503-949-4381.
