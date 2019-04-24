Call 811 first

POLK COUNTY — April is National Safe Digging Month, and it is also the time when NW Natural reminds you to call 811 before you dig.

Spring brings planting and the start of outdoor projects — before starting a task that involves digging 12 inches or lower, call 811 to have underground utilities located.

Contacting 811 is free and easy. At least two days before the start of a project, call 811 or go online to make the request at digsafelyoregon.com. NW Natural also has a new safety app.

When you contact 811, a local one-call center representative collects details and notifies the local utility companies of the intent to dig.

Then, a professional locator visits the site to mark the location of underground utility lines with paint. Once the site is marked, it is safe to dig carefully around the marked areas.

If while digging, you accidentally hit a gas line, report it immediately by calling 911 or NW Natural’s emergency line at 800-882-3377. No damage is too small to report to NW Natural, and even a small dent could weaken a natural gas line.

Keizer man arrested for selling drugs

POLK COUNTY — Richard Salvador Quintanilla, 40, of Kiezer, was arrested on April 12 for five counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, five counts of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and five counts of distribution of a controlled substance, heroin.

The arrest was the result of a Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT) investigation that started in the middle of February 2019, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton.

“Drugs were being sold in Independence and West Salem, and we seized about 3 ounces of meth and 1 ounce of heroin,” Garton said.

Quintanilla is lodged at the Polk County Jail. His bail is set at $207,500.