Farmers awards grant to Bambinos
DALLAS — Bambinos, a nonprofit serving families with young children in the Dallas area, receivied a $1,500 grant from Farmers Insurance. The organization was nominated by agent Zachary Steele as part of a Farmers program aimed at helping nonprofits effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a Farmers agent, it’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” Steele said. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge of battling this pandemic.”
Polk Soil & Water to meet on Thursday
INDEPENDENCE — Polk Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will have a Finance Committee Meeting On May 7 at 9 a.m.
Participation will be via ZOOM video conference. Call 503-623-9680 x108 for details about participating, or with any questions.
Agenda item topics will include: General financial discussion
Dragon BBQ N’ Brew canceled
DALLAS — Due to continued uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Dallas has decided to cancel the Smoke of the Dragon BBQ N’ Brew that was scheduled for June 27 and 28.
The city of Dallas, following Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to slow the spread of coronavirus, believes it is likely the number of attendees would exceed the mass gathering restrictions imposed by the state, according to a news release from the city.
Future summer events are still tentatively being planned, the release states.
Further guidance from the governor will determine whether Red White BOOM and/or Krazy Dayz will be held.
OSP investigating dead geese
DALLAS — On April 24, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers and US Fish and Wildlife Service Officers responded to the Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge near Coville Road in Polk County on a report of sick and dead geese.
Troopers and officers located 17 Canadian Geese that were sick or dead on the refuge.
OSP is requesting anyone with information regarding the sudden high mortality rate in this flock of geese to call OSP at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Boeholt.
