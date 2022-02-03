Shots Fired in Monmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 2
News Release from Monmouth Police Department:
Feb. 3 Update:
A second juvenile male, 14, was arrested in connection with shots fired call. The juvenile is also being lodged at Yamhill County Juvenile Detention on the charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
On Feb. 2, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Monmouth police officers received a report of a gunshot in the 300 block of Warren Street South.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, a confrontation between juvenile males led to a gun being fired into the air. The juvenile who fired the weapon retreated into a nearby residence with others.
On arrival, officers established contact with the parent of one of the juveniles who could communicate with the group inside the residence. At approximately 6:01 p.m., four teenage juveniles exited the home and were detained by law enforcement. There were no injuries during the incident.
A PCSO deputy had obtained a search warrant of the residence related to one of the youths involved in a separate incident. PCSO units searched the house under the search warrant and found several shell casings, boxes of ammunition, and the shotgun used in the shots fired call, which was also the gun stolen from that prior theft case.
A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested on charges stemming from that separate investigation by the PCSO, including Theft 1, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Coercion. The youth was lodged at Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Center.
Monmouth Police were assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.