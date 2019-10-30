Spooktacular!

Fans of fright this Halloween may want to travel to Summertown, Tennessee, to see if they can become the first visitor to make it all the way through the haunted house experience called McKamey Manor. The rewards are compelling -- along with notoriety, a person who completes the tour will receive $20,000. But the demands are great, too: Along with bringing a bag of dog food for owner Russ McKamey’s dogs, you need to be at least 21 years old, watch a two-hour video of other contestants failing, complete a sports physical with a doctor’s letter, pass a background check, bring proof of medical insurance, sign a 40-page waiver and pass a drug test. WFLA reports McKamey doesn’t allow cursing during the visit; if you utter a curse word, he’ll subtract money from the $20,000 prize. But don’t despair: McKamey does have a “safe” phrase for those who want to bail out: “You really don’t want to do this.” You’re right. We don’t.

Recent Alarming Headline

The San Diego Humane Society was summoned to a convenience store parking lot in Del Mar, California, on Oct. 8 after law enforcement officers responded to calls of concern about a van parked there, near one of San Diego’s toniest neighborhoods. Officers found a woman living in the van with more than 300 pet rats. Humane Society Capt. Danee Cook told The San Diego Union-Tribune, “This was not a cruelty case. This was a relinquishment.” The unidentified owner said she had started with two pet rats, but the situation had gotten out of control, and she agreed to surrender all of them, many of which were juveniles or pregnant. Officers spent several days tearing the van apart and recovered 320 animals, about half of which were put up for adoption. Meanwhile, the woman has found a place to live with the help of a GoFundMe page.

The Name Game

You probably thought Tupac Shakur died in 1996 in Las Vegas. Little did you suspect there’s ANOTHER Tupac A. Shakur walking the streets -- or pacing the jail cells -- of Washington County, Tennessee. Shakur, 40, was arrested Oct. 19 after he threatened Johnson City police officers with a knife, Fox News reported. Police were able to wrestle Shakur to the ground; they also found a syringe and bags of methamphetamine and charged him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. It is unclear whether Shakur’s name was his from birth or whether he changed it to match the rapper’s.