MONMMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Monmouth-Independence Network did not get a line of credit to accelerate a system upgrade.

On March 12, the Independence City Council unanimously agreed, in partnership with the city of Monmouth, to be a guarantor on an additional loan or line of credit for Minet.

Tom Pessemier, Independence city manager, updated the council at the April 9 meeting.

“It turned out that Minet was not able to get the funding, and it also turned out that they are not able to get all of the equipment in the schedule that they had envisioned,” Pessemier said.

That changes what was planned in the budget, he said.

“We were looking at over $100,000 impact to this fiscal year’s budget,” Pessemier said. “That’s probably going to be around $15,000, what we’re looking at now. It’s going to delay their ability to get all of the users online, but I think we’re going to have the majority of them online in good time.”