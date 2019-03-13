DALLAS — The deadline to file an appeal in the city of Dallas’ approval of the Mint Valley Paper facility was Friday and no one filed an appeal.

The facility is planned for what is now a farm field at Godsey and Monmouth Cutoff Road in Dallas.

The city issued its approval with conditions on Feb. 22, initiating a 14-day span in which those with standing could file an appeal of the decision.

City Planner Scott Whyte said with no appeals, the decision becomes final and the project can move forward, given it has the proper permits.

“Only grading and building permits remain through the city,” he said. “These permits will be reviewed by building and engineering staff.”

Applications for those permits won’t require notice to nearby residents, Whyte said.

Conditions of approval in the decision include the city receive a copy of the facility’s Oregon Department of Environmental Quality permit before building permits are issued and further noise testing after operations begin to assure noise limits are met.

For more information about the project, contact the city planning at 503-831-3565 or contact Mint Valley Paper at info@mintvalleypaper.com.