RICKREALL — Old-timers say Texas Hold ‘Em is easy to learn but it takes a lifetime to master. Members of the Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Club say you only need four months to learn to dance.
Board member Dave O’Neill said the club used to draw in 17 new students every September to renew and expand their ranks.
“We drum up new students, talking to people into coming here,” O’Neill said at the location the club meets to dance at the Polk County Fairgrounds every first and third Saturday. “So, we’d have lessons every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. for about four months and then they were square dancers.”
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has chipped away at their membership still willing to brave exposure to the communicable virus.
“We have about 65 members now. We used to have over 100,” O’Neill lamented. “There were times, honest to God, this place was packed. People would come in from other clubs. The place was hummin’.”
He added there were just six newbies this September.
“It’s just disappointing. It’s because of the virus. And a bunch of the veterans didn’t want to come back. They’re scared to death they’re going to get the virus. And I couldn’t argue with them,” O’Neil said.
However, the Independence Wagon Wheelers, representing the mid-Willamette Valley area of Salem and Albany, still drew enough dancers Saturday, that if everyone got up and danced, would fill three squares, with eight dancers per square.
While their total numbers are down, the activity’s popularity is not. Many are still willing to travel long distances just to participate, including caller George Hermann and his wife Patty, who belong to a club in Portland.
Hermann said he’s been a member of the IWW for the past decade but has been calling the steps for more than 30 years. Like any good comedy club, Hermann said he was drawn to calling thanks to amateur night.
“A club that I used to belong to was having amateur night. Over at Silver Creek Falls State Park, I told the caller I wanted to do something,” said Hermann, who is also federation president which oversees all 10 square dancing councils throughout the state.
“So, he gave me a record. I dropped it in, played it and called. I thought this was pretty cool, I get to tell people what to do. I’ve been doing it ever since 1986.”
The Hermanns brought along with them Saturday another Portland couple, Eugene and Bonny Ivy. Eugene is current president of IWW, which was founded in 1960.
“This is our fourth dance since COVID,” Ivy said. “We’re slowly building back up. IWW was the largest square dance club in the state of Oregon.”
What keeps them coming back, even to another club an hour away?
“The friendship. The exercise, mobility. It keeps your legs lubricated, then tomorrow morning, we go, ohh,” he joked. “No, it’s definitely the fellowship, It’s just fun.”
Looking around the hall within building B at the Polk County Fairgrounds, while everyone wore a required mask, Eugene pointed out most couples come in matching skirts and shirts.
“But if you want to come in jeans, you’re welcome,” he added.
As if to prove his point, Kailee Shields, the evening’s youngest participant at age 13, wore her best holy jeans, with fashionable holes ripped in both knees and a couple extra tears in each upper thigh.
Shields, who’s been dancing for five years in another club out of Salem, kept up with the “plus,” or advanced, squares dancers.
“My grandparents did it, so I picked it up,” she said. “I like it. I don’t know, because it’s fun.”
While Shields chose not to wear one of the two or three dresses she owns, Marilyn Schmit, of Dallas, sported the fluffiest dress of the night – a holiday themed affair she sewed together herself.
“Probably 75 percent of my dresses are handmade,” Schmit said.
How many does she have?
“Probably about 2 ½ closets full,” she admitted. “I’ve got four I wear for Christmas, one for Halloween. Some for themed dances. Sometimes for summer or midwinter, I’ll buy material to go with the festival theme.”
Schmit, still brings her husband Ron along to the get-togethers although an ailment prevents him from dancing anymore.
“Don’t believe any of the lies she tells about me,” he shouted from his comfortable perch against the wall.
Schmit said she has been square dancing for 34 years. She started in Eastern Oregon in Milton with the Muddy Frogs. But after moving to Dallas in 1993, she couldn’t join the IWW until she got married. Marrying Ron a year later took care of that requirement.
She and Ron have a ways to go, however, to catch up with Pete and LaVerne Bennett. The couple from Pedee have been members of IWW for 46 years.
“My wife and I don’t dance anymore,” Pete explained. “She lost her hearing and I’ve got a bum leg.”
He’s seen square dancing’s popularity wax and wane over the past four decades. However, he said it’s going to be hard to overcome the current fears over COVID, what with it being a close-contact sport. He hopes square dancing rebounds because its draw has not changed.
“Oh, it’s great fun. You’ll dance with people from all walks of life – from a doctor to a preacher to a farmer. They’re equal. All here to have a good time,” he said.
In addition, the IWW sponsors the Windsor House in Salem, which provides services for adults with brain trauma. The IWW silent auction Saturday raised $284 and members donated 30 cans of decaffeinated coffee for its residents.
To learn more about the Independence Wagon Wheelers, go to their Facebook page.
