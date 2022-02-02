The Local Board for The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is soliciting applications from nonprofits who offer emergency food or shelter in Marion and Polk counties.
The amount available for Marion and Polk Counties for Phase 39 is $156,991 which is a decrease of $12,393 from the prior phase. The ARPA-R funding for EFSP’s jurisdiction is $485,225. This is a one-time allocation as a response to the continued COVID-19 impact on communities.
The Local Board is accepting applications through Feb. 28.
“We are pleased to receive Phase 39 and ARPA-R funding. The needs in our community continue to increase due to COVID - 19 and still feel the impact of the recent wildfires,” said Julia Alpernas, Local Board Chair. “These funds are critical to our local organizations who see the daily challenges families face in our community. We are grateful for the support they are able to provide to the many families who are now seeking assistance.”
The EFSP application is available on the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley’s website at unitedwaymwv.org
(https://www.unitedwaymwv.org/emergency-food--shelter-application.html) under Get Help.
For further information on the application process, contact Betty Hart at hartmb30@msn.com.
