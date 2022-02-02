itemizer-Observer
Cannon has been through the wringer.
An 11-year-old mixed breed rescue from California, he’s had more than enough excitement during his life. Yet, he’s here at the Polk County Fairgrounds competing against dogs half his age and with far fewer vet visits and long nights spent on the cusp of crossing the rainbow bridge.
As the competing teams get in position with their dogs, Cannon pulls hard against his handler’s grip on the harness. These dogs are all business, set like Olympic sprinters lining up on their chalks. Eager barks echo off the walls.
Then, with a yell, the referee signals the beginning of the race.
***
Teams from up and down the Pacific Coast came to the fairgrounds on Sunday to participate in the Animal House Toga Party, a North American Flyball Association sanctioned event put on by Animal House Flyball, a club from Salem. This is the first flyball event in the area since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it drew teams from as far north as British Columbia and as far south as Central California. Hosted over the entire weekend, more than 100 individual heats are played throughout the event.
Flyball was created in Southern California in the 1960s. Since then, it has grown in popularity as a dog sport. It is now played worldwide, including in Europe, South Africa, and Australia.
The game is played as a relay. The goal is for four dogs, competing against a team of the same number, to run down a lane with four jumps and retrieve a tennis ball from a “flyball box.” The flyball box holds all four balls, and once a dog leaps onto it to turn around, it ejects a tennis ball – the dog then catches it and returns to the start/finish line. The team with the most wins in a heat – or five rounds of racing – will compete with other groups and possibly win the tournament altogether.
“A lot of the dogs come from other sports, so they know how to jump,” Mary Lou Janeba said. Janeba is the club president of Animal House Flyball and the tournament director for this weekend’s event.
According to Janeba, flyball is much like other dog agility sports, except that the dog needs to be trained to do a swimming kick off the box at the end of the lane – something that can take time to master.
“We have just about every breed of dog here. Border collies and collies are the most popular because they are so smart,” Janeba said.
Janeba, a retired bookkeeper from Salem, first got into flyball in 2011 when she tried teaching her corgi, Chester, how to run an agility course. She heard from people there about a sport involving the retrieval of tennis balls – something he was already fond of. She soon found out that he was an excellent fit for the sport.
She now owns two more dogs that compete in flyball, including an 8-year-old greyhound-collie cross named Siren.
“After you’ve played flyball for a few years, it’s very rare that a person has only one dog,” Janeba said.
According to Janeba, it takes about a year to train a dog for flyball, but they can start at nearly any age. However, they need to be at least 15 months old because the sport is very high impact.
“The most important thing is to have a good rapport with your dog, then they like to play you. If they enjoy chasing a tennis ball, that helps too,” Janeba said.
***
The first dogs take off with a thunder of paws. Second in the relay, Cannon waits impatiently at his starting line. When his teammate soars past him to his waiting reward, Cannon leaps from his handler’s grasp and tears through the lane – clearing each hurdle with a quick bound. His teeth snatch the tennis ball clean from the air. With a kick, he’s off the box and darting toward his cheering teammates from the Bay Racers Flyball Club, all the way from the Bay Area in California.
Cannon may be an older dog, but he quickly works his lane. He’s helped earn them a victory in their heat. But it’s not for this victory that he’ll be known throughout the flyball community.
Cannon has suffered more than most competing in the tournament.
“He’s come back from the dead three times,” Michell Largent, his owner and fellow Bay Racer, said.
His first injury was a torn ligament in his knee, then came a severe bout with Leptospirosis, which made his kidneys and liver fail. After that, he came down with Salmon Fever and another torn ligament a few years later.
When he came down with Leptospirosis, Largent thought that would be the end. Amazingly, the flyball community rallied around Cannon. They helped raise money to help cover his $32,000 vet bill, eventually enabling him to return to flyball. Many flyball players will remember the trending #cannonstrong – which helped spread his story and raise funds for his recovery.
“It wasn’t anything I asked for, but we even had people from the East Coast donating,” Largent said. “It’s amazing how one dog can bring a whole community together.”
According to Suzanne Mah, a fellow Bay Racer and self-professed foster mom to Cannon, flyball is more than a sport. It’s a lifestyle. Mah trains every week with her two dogs and usually competes once a month. She even plans vacations around their flyball events.
Mah has been playing for 20 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“It’s a team sport; it’s competitive. You’re working with dog and human teammates, so there is a lot more camaraderie. And the dogs like the competition,” Mah said.
Largent doesn’t think Cannon is ready to throw in the towel yet, either. After all, he’s been through; he’s still helping the Bay Racers move forward in their competitions.
“He’s all heart for this,” Largent said.
If you would like more information on the clubs mentioned in the story, please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AnimalHouseFlyball, and https://www.facebook.com/bayracersflyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.