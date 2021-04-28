Itemizer-Observer Report

DALLAS — Nova Health, a provider of primary and urgent care services in the Western United States, has opened a new urgent care clinic in Dallas.

The clinic opened its doors on Monday, and is located at 186 West Ellendale Ave. in Dallas. Nova accepts walk-in and same-day urgent care appointments.

“We are committed to a strategic but aggressive clinic expansion plan,” said Nova Health Chief Executive Officer Jim Ashby. “It is the foundation of our goal of bringing quality, trusted patient care to the communities and people who need it most. As we look ahead to the future of patient care, we will continue to prioritize walk-in urgent care services, telemedicine, and access to the most qualified and compassionate caregivers in the Western United States.”

The opening of the Dallas location marks Nova Health’s 18th urgent care location across Oregon, Washington, and Montana. Nova Health provides urgent care, primary care, physical therapy, and musculoskeletal clinic services.

Established in 2008 with one clinic and nine employees, it has have grown to 23 clinics in the Western United States.

“We are proud to hire and retain a highly skilled, respected, and committed team of care providers,” Ashby said. “As our nation continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are committed to ensuring convenient access to on-demand urgent care."