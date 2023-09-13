All the measurable metrics across the board were up at this year’s Polk County Fair, including attendance, sales and participation.
Even the weather cooperated three out of the four days, according to fair manager Tina Andersen.
“The weather was more agreeable this year, though the Saturday’s warmer temperature prompted more people to go to the coast than the local fair,” Andersen said. “It wasn’t bad, but we took a little bit of a beating. We still did really good, but we took a little beating.”
Andersen touted the numbers in her ledger, showing attendance was 13,685, up 11 ½ precent from last year and 4H exhibits were up 58 percent (including open class exhibits up 90 percent).
“People are entering more things into the fair, which is great,” Andersen said. “We were taking a beating since COVID, especially in the foods area. People have been kind of leery. Of course, when the heat hits, nobody wants to make anything. So, this year the exhibits were way up. That was nice to see all those exhibits come in.”
While she doesn’t have FFA’s totals, Andersen said their entries were also more than last year. However, she does know the livestock auction, featured 212 animals (about 30 more than last year) sold for $595,800, 16 ½ percent more than last year.
“They did really good,” Andersen said.
As for money generated, Andersen said the 14 food vendors this year, two more than 2022, brought in $94,500, up from about $81,000 last year. She explained contributing to the vendors’ success was moving them all to one food court, located in the former 4H building site that was torn down due to old age.
“That’s pretty good for a fair this small. A couple struggled, weren’t used to a fair. They ran out of food and had to go get more,” she added.
As successful as this year’s fair was, Andersen said she still gets asked about the lack of big entertainment acts and no midway ride attractions.
“If we were a fair that wasn’t so close to Salem or Portland, it might pay off for us to bring the big entertainment. But that entertainment is no longer what it used to be pre-COVID,” Andersen said. “The guys who were getting $25,000 before COVID are now getting $65,000. Any big one gets $1-$2 million. That’s a lot of money for us to put out. If I don’t have the seating for a rodeo, where am I going to have seating for a concert?”
She added number of carnivals on the West Coast are down to four.
“If you have a fair that can really prove they can really make the money off of it, they’re not going to be here. They can’t afford to be here at a fair this small,” Andersen said.
She explained that bigger fairs, like the one in Tillamook or Douglas County, bring in $800,000 and more over $1 million respectively off their carnival.
“So, carnivals are going to fairs that have over 100,000 people walk through their doors. That’s your difference. I think the highest a carnival ever made here was $22,000. That’s just not enough for them to pay for their people,” Andersen said.
She added focusing on FFA and 4H has proven to be a success for Polk County. Attendees have even been responding well to the annual themes.
“Whatever Floats Your Goat theme, people loved it. We had little goats with things on them. After the fair people asked for them. So, we pulled them all down and gave them away. It was the right thing for kids to decorate, too,” Andersen said. “I think we’re going to pick an animal every year and have the theme around it, so we hit all our animals. We had When Pigs Fly (last year) and Whatever Floats Your Goat. Then we’ll see what happens next year.”
The process to select a theme usually starts in November and by February it’s picked at a work session, she explained.
In fact, the public can help contribute to determining what worked and what needs improvement from this year’s fair. The staff are hosting a recap meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the main building at the fairgrounds.
“That’s where we got our information to move some of our stuff around. ‘We didn’t like where the stage was.’ ‘We didn’t like all the food vendors were apart.’ It’s good for us to hear about that, hear from others who have eyes on the fair with no agenda like we do. That’s where we get the ‘we really loved this’ and ‘we really hated this.’ That’s an important meeting for our fair board,” Andersen said.
While there’s not a lot of space to expand, Andersen said they’re pretty creative moving things around to accommodate more. So, they’re interested to hear what people have to say about this year. If you can’t make the meeting and wish to provide feedback, contact Andersen by email at andersen.tina@co.polk.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.