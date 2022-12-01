The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to successfully dart the deer and remove the Christmas lights Nov. 30.
Greg Reed, District Wildlife Biologist for ODFW, said the Dallas Police Department called his office Wednesday morning reporting the deer was in a city of Dallas compound.
“Fortunately, the compound was fenced and gated, so despite being in the middle of the city, it was a safe place to capture the deer,” Reed said. “The deer was darted in the hind quarter and went down without incident. We cut off the lights and put a yellow ear tag in each ear for identification purposes. We didn’t find any injuries, and after we reversed the drugs, the deer got up quickly and was moving well.”
Reed said while everything worked out with this buck, unfortunately it probably won’t be the last time ODFW gets calls about a deer getting wrapped up in something.
“Bucks will rub their antlers on trees, bushes and other objects in September to get rid of velvet and during the rut from late October into early December to mark territory and show dominance against other bucks,” Reed explained. “Every year during this time we receive calls about bucks that get tangled in Christmas lights, volleyball nets, and hammocks. Sometimes we are able to get our hands on the deer and free them, but it can be difficult to line up a safe opportunity to remove these objects.”
Reed recommends that if residents have deer frequenting their property, hang lights higher up in trees where bucks cannot get into them. He added it’s best to take down volleyball nets or hammocks when not in use.
