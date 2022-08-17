With extreme temperatures in the forecast, fish will start feeling the heat. Give them a break by remembering five tips for fishing when water temperatures are high:
• Fish places where water stays cooler.
• Seek cool water refuges.
• Fish during the coolest parts of the day.
• Land fish quickly, keep them in the water.
• Check before you go.
Read further details to these tips online at https://myodfw.com/articles/5-tips-fishing-hot-water.
The best advice for fishing is to “know before you go.” Hot and dry conditions continue to make for challenging fishing. Check the zone reports to get the latest updates on water conditions, run updates, boat launch availability and access – wildfires this year and last have closed access to some locations. Oh, and there be a few recent reports of angler success as well.
As the hot, dry conditions continue fishing is getting tough. But there are a few bright spots, such as:
• Resident and sea-run cutthroat in coastal rivers and streams.
• Trout in higher elevation locations like Diamond Lake, Applegate Lake and Lost Creek Reservoir.
• Smallmouth bass in the Coquille and South Umpqua.
• Chinook and steelhead in the North Fork Santiam.
• Fly-fishing on the Upper Williamson River and Wood River where grasshopper populations remain high.
• Ocean salmon and rockfish.
• Crab on the central coast.
Be sure to check the zone reports for more options.
Best bets for weekend fishing:
• Warmwater fisheries are in full swing on the North Coast, and while trout and steelhead fishing slows during the summer heat, these fish will stay active and can be a great opportunity for August. Several of our warmwater lakes get weedy during the summer months; so, doing a little research on weedless fishing rigs can up the odds of success and eliminate a lot of frustration. Cape Mears Lake, Coffenbury Lake, Cullaby Lake, Lake Lytle, Town Lake and Vernonia Pond all have bass and other warmwater species available.
• Cutthroat trout should be available on most North Coast streams that are open. Sea-run cutthroat have started their migration and are in both the estuary and the rivers. These are aggressive fish so if you’re not getting bites where you’re fishing try moving to another spot. During hot weather fishing early morning when the water is cooler and fish are more active will up the odds of success.
• Summer steelhead fishing is still fair on the North Coast this year with summers available throughout the fisheries on the Nestucca and Wilson. By this point in the run fish have been holding for a while, which can make them picky biters and increasing water temperatures will also make them lethargic. Concentrating on the early morning when the water temperatures are cooler, and fish are more active can help entice bites. Also try using light line and small subtle presentations.
- Summer” Chinook (actually an early component of the fall run) in Nehalem Bay and some fish are being caught. Fishing was slow last week, but picked up over the weekend.
Mid-Coast lakes still have opportunity to catch some trout even though the stockings are done for the season. The larger lakes in the Florence area are your best bet at finding good numbers of trout leftover from the spring stockings.
- Summer steelhead fishing on the Siletz is still producing some nice fish, things have slowed down with the low water conditions but there are still fish around to be caught.
Warmwater fishing for bass and panfish in the Florence area is in full swing with the warmer weather and increasing water temperatures. Many of the lakes in the Florence area offer great warm water fishing throughout the summer months.
