Itemizer-Observer report

SALEM — Temperatures have moderated in many areas of the state. However, drought and low water persist and we can expect water temperatures to spike again later in the summer.

To learn more about fishing in these conditions, go to https://myodfw.com/articles/5-tips-fishing-hot-water.

Best bets for weekend fishing

Despite the low water levels and high water temperatures in much of the state, there are still lots of opportunities to have a little fishing fun.

• On the north coast, sea-run cutthroat trout are moving from the estuaries into the rivers. Upper Tillamook Bay and the Nestucca estuary are great places to target these aggressive trout.

• Anglers are catching a few “summer” Chinook — an early arriving variant of a fall Chinook — in the Nehalem Bay.

• In the SW Zone, Fish, Applegate, Willow and Selmac lakes are all offering good shots at trout and/or warmwater species.

• Fishing should be excellent in the Upper Rogue River between Prospect and Minnehaha Creek. This section of river is stocked with 3,500 trout per week through Labor Day.

• Spearfish anglers have been reporting some success harvesting smallmouth bass in the South Fork Coquille River.

• Striped bass are biting in the Coquille River.

• Foster and Green Peter reservoirs have been stocked several times this year, and fishing should be good for both trout and warmwater species.

• There are some big largemouth bass lurking in the waters of Taylor Lake in the Gorge.

• Summer steelhead fishing on the lower Deschutes has been slow, but there are fish around in the lower river downstream of Macks Canyon.

• Fishing for trout should be good at Miller Lake. The lake is getting additional stocked trout originally intended for Fourmile Lake.

Wildfire closures and restrictions

Fire danger in many parts of the state remains extreme. The Forest Service has closed the Umatilla National Forest to the public, and the Oregon departments of parks and forestry have banned all campfires on lands east of I-5.

• To help you navigate the status of popular recreation sites on public lands, natural resource management agencies in Oregon have released an interagency status map online at https://wildfire.oregon.gov/Pages/Recreation-Impacts.aspx that shows open, closed and reduced service areas on a single map, regardless of reason for closure.

• Check the zone reports for updates on specific water bodies.

• To keep up with the latest closures and restrictions on private forest lands, go to https://myodfw.com/articles/hunting-and-fire-danger-oregon.