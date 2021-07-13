SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for two positions on the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee. Interested individuals should apply by Aug. 15.

ODFW is seeking interest from Oregonians that are able to represent the public and partner organizations involved with STEP. Desired applicants will have experience working with volunteers, community service organizations, or involvement in natural resource or angling education. Ideal candidates have knowledge of the issues and activities performed by STEP biologists, volunteers, and partner organizations within their territory.

The ideal candidate for the Mid-Coast Representative will reside within and have knowledge of, or willingness to learn about, STEP activities in a territory that includes Lincoln County, western Lane County and small western portions of Polk and Benton counties that includes the communities of Lincoln City, Newport, Alsea, Florence, and Mapleton.

The ideal candidate for the South Willamette Representative will reside within and have knowledge of, or willingness to learn about, STEP activities in a territory that includes the Willamette Valley extending from north of Salem to south of Eugene and from the coast range to the Cascades, and includes the communities of Salem, Dallas, Philomath, Corvallis, Junction City, Albany, Veneta, Eugene, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Detroit, Springfield, Cottage Grove, and Oakridge.

The successful candidates will serve a four-year term, with the possibility of re-appointment for a total term of eight years.

For application materials, visit the “How to Apply” webpage http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx and complete the interest form and follow instructions for submitting.