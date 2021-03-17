Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The Oregon Department of Transportation recently completed an updated load rating analysis for the South River Road Bridge over the Willamette River. As a result of ODOT’s analysis, all single unit trucks will be limited to 25 tons and all tractor-trailers will be limited to 27 tons gross vehicle weight.

During the Independence City Council meeting last week, Mayor John McArdle assured the council and those watching via Zoom that the bridge, built in 1950 and owned by Marion County, is still in good shape.

“There has been good maintenance. The bridge is doing just fine. It’s just that the loads are heavier now 70 years later and the rules have changed on how bridges like this are being evaluated,” McArdle explained.

While the new load restrictions will not affect passenger vehicles, pickups, RVs and other non-commercial vehicles, Lani Radtke, county engineer for Marion County, told the council the new rating needs additional analysis from ODOT for fire vehicles.

Marion County is working with Polk County Fire District No. 1 Chief Ben Stange on getting his vehicle fleet’s weights and axel information to ODOT.

“We should be getting information from ODOT in another week or so. We can then get special clearance for fire vehicles that can still use the bridge,” Radtke said.

Stange told the Itemizer-Observer their water tanker and ladder trucks are the only two vehicle types that need further guidance from the state. He added the solution may be as simple as limiting the number of trucks at a time across the bridge or even their speed.

Load ratings are updated on an as-needed basis, such as for significant deterioration of condition, and when updates are mandated by the Federal Highway Agency (FHWA).

With changes in FHWA ratings, the Independence bridge required an update, which hadn’t been performed since 2002. Radtke said the bridge had been operating without any limit, and because it is owned by Marion County, it has 30 days to install postings after receiving ODOT’s load restriction letter Feb. 23.

“This is a typical load limit for bridges,” Radtke said. “For example, 18 wheelers on freeways are typically 40 tons. They’re taking that to 27 tons here.”

She added the new weight limit shouldn’t affect school buses nor agriculture vehicles; rather, most likely only tanker trucks.

“They may not be allowed to operate at fully weighted loads and may have to use other county roads instead of going over the bridge to Independence if they can get under the train trestles on the Marion County side of the river,” Radtke said.

City Manager Pessemier added so far he hadn’t heard of any farmers in that pocket, in between Independence and low clearance railroad bridges, that would encounter any problems, such as Blue Heron.

“Brandt’s garbage trucks don’t serve that side of the river, so they don’t see a significant issue,” Pessemier added.

Marion County Public Works Director Brian Nicholas said the new posting will be in effect for at least the next 10 years and there’s no plans to replace the bridge with a larger weight limit any time soon. That kind of project would be just too expensive, he said.

“It won’t get replaced in 10 years. It’s designed with a 100-years plus expectation life,” Nicholas said. “The history of bridge, about every 20 years, the county has come in and done an improvement on the bridge. This one, we would get some ODOT grant funding for that 20-year cycle to do some strengthening measures that would hopefully lift the load restrictions completely or reduce the restrictions so that heavier loads can cross.”

He said Marion County hasn’t done the analysis yet to determine what would need to be done to totally lift the weight restrictions.

“So, we’re warning people this is a 10-year process to let them know what to expect for the future,” Nicholas added.

Radtke said Marion County will help install new load limit signs at either end of the bridge in addition to advanced signage on routes leading to the bridge, giving larger rigs ample time to take alternative roads or to turn around.