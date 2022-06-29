The Oregon Department of Revenue began distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households last week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1.
To qualify, households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon the last six months of 2020.
The One-Time Assistance Payments will be deposited directly to the bank accounts of 136,640 recipients and checks will be mailed to 99,647 recipients. Households that receive a direct deposit will also be mailed a letter explaining the payment. Households that receive a paper check will include information about the payment on their check stub.
A total of nearly $142 million is expected to be distributed to 236,287 qualifying recipients.
For more questions, access the frequently asked questions on Revenue’s OTAP webpage at https://bit.ly/3yeAi1Y or you can email onetime.assistancepayment@dor.oregon.gov.
