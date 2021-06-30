Itemizer-Observer report

Oregon’s search and rescue community has seen a steady increase in search and rescue missions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As summer approaches and restrictions lift, more Oregonians and visitors are heading out to enjoy and explore the state’s beautiful landscape. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging the public to stay safe with advance planning and preparation before their next outdoor adventure. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for people to make a plan before heading out to explore the outdoors,” said State Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas. “Know your limits and make sure to carry the proper equipment and supplies – even if you’re only planning to be out for a few hours.”

Lucas said OEM is seeing rescues in remote areas where hikers are heading out based on recommendations they find online or from a friend, but don’t prepare for the reality of the landscape.

“Oregon is beautiful but can be dangerous, especially for those who are new to outdoor recreation,” explained Lucas.

Lucas added that more missions are requiring mountain rescues and air assets to supplement their volunteer teams, because people are more often putting themselves in life-threating situations. Many of these rescues could have been avoided with proper planning and realistic expectations. Knowing the best route, weather conditions, fire restrictions, and bringing extra supplies like water and snacks can make all the difference.

Due to impacts from last year’s historic wildfire season and ongoing recovery operations, there are additional hazards to consider and people should be careful and steer clear of closed areas. There are many resources to help people know before they go.

Oregon’s Natural and Cultural Resources Recovery Task Force has a recreation site status map (bit.ly/3ccRUjk) to help the public plan by checking the status of popular recreation areas.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found at TripCheck.com or by calling 5-1-1.

To help reduce the risk of wildfires, the public should know and follow local fire restrictions (https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx).

About OEM

OEM’s Search and Rescue Program supports the broad spectrum of search and rescue operations throughout the state. That mission includes coordinating activities of state and federal agencies involved in search and rescue, including the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and other partners, and providing on-scene search and rescue efforts when requested. There is no charge for search and rescue calls. In case of emergencies, dial 9-1-1; most Oregon counties also accept texts to 9-1-1.