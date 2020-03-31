Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Police officers from Monmouth and Independence are pitching in to help people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 to stay at home.
“As call load allows, the Monmouth Police Department will be providing pick-up and delivery service from Monmouth Bi-Mart Pharmacy and Independence Hi-School Pharmacy to Monmouth seniors and others with severe underlying health conditions that may be without another to do this for them,” a news release from the Monmouth Police Department states.
Independence officers are doing the same for people in Independence.
How does it work?
An eligible community member can call the non-emergency number of their police department once they know their prescription at Monmouth Bi-Mart Pharmacy or Independence Hi-School Pharmacy is ready to be picked up. Prescriptions should be paid for before an officer picks them up.
Officers will observe social distancing and other precautions during the pick up and delivery of the medication.
This service is temporary, until further notice as resources allow.
Who is eligible?
Participants must be:
A resident of Monmouth or Independence
A person 65 years old or older, or someone with severe underlying health conditions
Unable to access outside assistance for this service
Able to use the Monmouth Bi-Mart, or Independence Hi-School Pharmacy for their prescriptions
Monmouth Police Department — Available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To request this service, call the non-emergency police phone number at 503-838-1109.
Independence Police Department — Available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To request this service, call 503-838-1214.
