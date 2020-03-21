UPDATE: Sunday, March 22, 1:21 p.m.
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday another 24 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 161. The agency didn't report more deaths. Four people in Oregon have died from the illness.
Oregon’s fourth COVID-19 death, reported on Saturday, is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those who have been affected by COVID-19,” said Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis. “It is critical that individuals and organizations take action to slow the spread of coronavirus and follow the guidance and recommendations from health care professionals."
