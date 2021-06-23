Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is providing $100 gift cards for first dose COVID-19 vaccines at two of Salem Health’s vaccine clinics this week. Today (June 23) and Friday, June 25, $100 Safeway or Fred Meyer gift cards will be given to those who receive their first-dose vaccine at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (walk-ins must arrive by 4 p.m.). Beginning June 22, $100 Fred Meyer gift cards will be given to those who receive their first dose vaccine at the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center in Salem, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift card supply is limited and will be offered only while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis, for both walk-in and scheduled appointments at each location.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the two vaccine clinic locations this week. Walk-ins are welcome at both locations. Appointments for the vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds in Salem may be scheduled at www.salemhealth.org/vaccine. A scheduled appointment does not guarantee receiving a gift card, which is dependent upon availability.

Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for ages 12 to 17. Ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the gift card, with the appropriate vaccine parental consent (click here for Spanish version) for those age 12 to 14.

OHA is offering the gift cards to help boost the vaccination rate in Oregon, as the state works together to meet the vaccination goal. Once 70% of those ages 18 and older receive a first dose vaccine, the Gov. Kate Brown plans to lift many of the mask and social distancing restrictions in Oregon.