Neil “Jumper” Martinez has always felt an obligation to give back to those who came before him and served in the armed forces. He even tried to enter the Army at age 16 (two years before legally allowed) using his brother’s birth certificate, only to be caught deep into the induction process.
“They delved deeper, found me out. They called my dad, and he came and got me,” Martinez recalled. “Then (in 1970) at age 17, my dad asked if I was still wanting to join. I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ And he said OK. Signed the papers and off I went.”
Ever since leaving the Army 82nd Airborne in 1982, Martinez never forgot that sense of camaraderie. So, when Patrick “Spanky” Allen, the founding member of a new national organization, the Old Guard Riders, approached Martinez to form a local chapter in Dallas, he was all in.
Martinez became the first president of “F Troop,” or Company F, comprised of mostly veterans and filled out with other volunteers, offering services to veterans and their family members not covered by the other local organizations.
“I saw a need in town here. The VFW and American Legion do their thing. We’re here to pick up the slack, whatever they can’t do or work with them to do things they can do,” Martinez said.
The Old Guard Riders organization has grown over the last 26 years to include regional chapters including the Pacific Northwest, Central and Eastern U.S., with additional chapters in Europe and the Guadalcanal Island. While the national organization boasts more than 5,000 members, “F” Troop has grown to near 30 full time members.
The list of services they provide is extensive, with the underlying goal of initiating, sponsoring, conducting, coordinating and participating in events which honor all American veterans. Martinez said this includes memorials, parades, educational event, public awareness events, shows and rallies
If their group comes across the widow of a veteran who needs something built, they jump in.
“We did this shed for a lady two years ago. She put the project out to bid and they all came back $8,000 or $10,000. We did it for $500 – the cost of the wood,” Martinez said. “We got her a shed that was beautiful. She loved it.”
The Old Guard Riders also remember to honor those living within retirement centers.
“We’ll have a certificate made up for them, presented with a plaque and a quilt of valor, and a cake to celebrate them for being a veteran,” Martinez said. “What they did paved the way for me to do that, too. They fought for freedoms, just like I did in my generation, and the newer generation is doing, too.”
Additionally, he said the organization enjoys includes the children of veterans. Martinez said there are just three times a year when kids expect something from the event – Christmas, their birthday and Easter.
“(The Marine’s) Toys for Tots covers Christmas. Families usually cover birthdays, but we can help,” Martinez said. “But we stepped in with Easter Baskets.”
The Easter baskets are hand-made and custom designed for the age of the recipient.
“It’s close to me, ‘cause I never got stuff for Easter. My family wasn’t well off. We want to make sure the children are happy,” Martinez said.
The first year alone of the Easter Basket program, the Old Guard Riders gave out 1,700 baskets filled with items other than candy, like gift certificates and toys.
Speaking of big numbers, the Old Guard Riders helped the American Legion erect over 800 American flags for the Avenue of Flags Dallas Cemetery for Memorial Day Weekend.
“It was the largest flag display west of the Mississippi,” Martinez said. “Even I was surprised to hear how big that was. Next year we’re supposed to have more.”
Finally, the Old Guard Riders makes sure the grave sites of veterans in the region are adorned each holiday season with a wreath. Working with Wreaths Across America, the Old Guard purchased 1,600 wreaths to place on veterans’ graves - 800 at Dallas Cemetery, 800 in West Salem’s Rest Lawn and even some for Falls City.
Never content staying pat with past events honoring veterans, Martinez said “F Troop” is also trying to organize a big barbecue event for next summer and a sponsored car and bike show for next year’s Krazy Dayz. He hopes it attracts more than 300 participants.
Although the organization looks like a typical motorcycle club with their leather vests and patches earned through volunteering and attending meetings, the Old Guard Riders is an appreciated nonprofit organization whose work for veterans doesn’t go unnoticed in the local community.
“I’m seeing a lot more support of veterans than it was way back the,” Martinez said. “Modern veterans, younger veterans have their own things they’re going through, just as we had our own stuff we went through. And the public is becoming more compassionate about that. I notice a lot of respect for our service. A little kid came up to me, saying, ‘Thank you for your service, sir.’ ‘Well thank you, young man,’ I said right back. Boy, it sure made me feel good.”
The organization is always looking to expand its ranks. And the best part, Martinez said, is you don’t have to have a motorcycle to join. Just a willingness to committing 16 hours of community service and attend meetings. They’re every second Sunday of the month at the Dallas Community Alliance Church from 3-4 p.m. He said the reason they have them at a church is because “all of us believe in a higher power.”
“It makes me feel like I’m accomplishing something. It’s for veterans who came before me and I’m helping veterans who came after me, helping them and their families. Financially, emotionally, whatever,” Martinez said.
To learn more, go to www.oldguardriderspnw.com.
