Old Guard Riders

Neil “Jumper” Martinez is the founding president of “F Troop,” the Dallas company of the Old Guard Riders Pacific Northwest, a volunteer non-profit group that helps veterans and their families in times of need.

 Photo by David Hayes

Itemizer-Observer

Neil “Jumper” Martinez has always felt an obligation to give back to those who came before him and served in the armed forces. He even tried to enter the Army at age 16 (two years before legally allowed) using his brother’s birth certificate, only to be caught deep into the induction process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.