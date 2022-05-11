Itemizer-Observer
When Jamie Richardson took over as executive director at Dallas Community School, he sought a centerpiece to promote STEAM education – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. He needed something to showcase the type of curriculum that drew him away from his position as principal at LeCreole Middle School the past 12 years to DCS.
“It’s authentic learning, hands on, promotes critical thinking, teaching grown up skills you and I do every day,” he told Polk County Commissioners at a presentation updating them on the progress for his big idea.
Rather than relying on field trips north all the way to Portland’s Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) for hands on project learning, Richardson lit upon the idea of a mobile classroom. They’d create a bus to go out into the community to showcase student projects
“It would be spazzy looking, can’t miss it. Kid friendly, but really vibrant,” he explained.
Thus, the STEAM Machine was born. At least the concept. The actual “machine” came later, in the form of a donated, dilapidated 1994 E350 shuttle bus.
“It had been parked for years and years. It had a lot of issues. The floor was replaced, the engine needed work,” Richardson said. “At end of day, we came up with pretty dynamic bus.”
“The STEAM Machine has been my passion,” he added. “We met with the 501c3 Community Innovation Partners. Their goals mirrored my want to get innovation out to community. Good partnership there.”
The STEAM Machine got halfway road worthy thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Polk County Commissioners. Richardson figures another $30,000 through in-kind donations and donated labor and parts got it the rest of the way. He said it wasn’t a hard sell to get collaborators, from throwing on a set of tires, helping with the wrap or replacing the radiator.
“It was one of biggest and best parts of program,” he said. “A lot of sweat equity and labor went into to see it able to come to life.”
Next, the staff took the projects and hands on actvities developed during school exhibition nights by the students, loaded them on the bus and took them out to the community, including Whitworth and Lyle elementary schools, Art in the Park events and even a conference in Portland where statewide administrators met up with other innovative busses. They even had requests to make appearances in Newberg and Woodburn.
The bus had workstations showcasing projects involving a 3d printer, a laser cutter and even programmable, remote controlled robot spheres.
“The laser cutter is pretty amazing. They design something on the computer, and whatever they design is cut out of balsa material, or acrylic, laminate, or engraved in metal,” Richardson explained.
Staff trained STEAM ambassadors, an important component Richardson added, showcasing students educating other kids, going out and promoting this kind of learning.
Then, the STEAM Machine hit an unavoidable road bump - the pandemic.
“It felt like we were not ever going to get back out on road,” Richardson said. “Eventually we came back with summer programs and were able to do some things outdoors.”
However, by setting up interactive stations under display tents in the park, Richardson said they eventually outgrew themselves. Their supply container became too crammed with too much stuff. Forrest River helped design an accompanying trailer to carry the additional supplies on the road, wrapped to match the main STEAM Machine.
The bus was designed to quickly transition between projects - one day computer science, the next solar energy.
“Those first field trips were by the seat of our pants,” Richardson admitted. “The pandemic actually allowed us to back up and have a better plan.”
The STEAM Machine has currently been parked while new plans are being developed to go out on the road again by the end of the month. The latest ambassador plans evolved from activity nights where students designed their own games, board and pieces included, and the robot ball.
“It’s like miniature golf. They program it to go a speed and a time, rolls this fast and for this long. It’s mind boggling how many times you get it wrong. Building this computer program is essentially high level, critical thinking, problem solving at its best,” Richardson said.
After the STEAM Machine is back on the road, long term he sees it making appearances at bigger events from Krazy Dayz to Art in the Park.
The students weren’t the only ones expressing their amazement at the STEAM Machine.
“I’m really big on this stuff, giving opportunities that you don’t usually get,” said County Board Chair Lyle Mordhorst. “I can’t help but feeling the loss of Dallas Public Schools (of losing Richardson). But I’m getting the feeling the Dallas Community School has gained a major champion.”
