POLK COUNTY –One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Highway 22 near its intersection with Highway 51, according to Oregon State Police.
At 1:29 A.M., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash on Highway 22.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the black Nissan 300, operated by Ethan Rogers, 21, of Rickreall, was traveling westbound on the highway, when for unknown reasons went into the oncoming lane of a Chrysler Voyager operated by Derek Dornbros, 40, of Willimina. The passenger of Chrylser, Kimberly Johnson, 41, of McMinnville, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Both drivers were transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for approximately 4 hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office.
