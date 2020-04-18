POLK COUNTY – One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
At 2:47 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 15.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle, believed to be an unknown color, early 2000's (possibly 2004) Dodge Caravan was westbound on the highway when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to police.
The operator was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Ronde Police Department, and West Valley Fire Department.
As of this time, the operator of the vehicle has not been identified and the vehicle registration is not able to be determined, police said.
OSP is requesting anyone with information on the operator or the vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sgt. Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.