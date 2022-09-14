The Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), which has operated completely online for 17 years, recently won best public school overall, beating out more than 135 traditional public schools within the mid-valley region (Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties). The free public virtual school serves K-12 graders throughout Oregon, also won best charter school and best leadership in the region.
In addition to students signed up around the state, Orca currently has 36 students from Polk County enrolled, including 12 from Dallas, 14 from Independence, 8 from Monmouth and two from Falls City.
“Winning best public school demonstrates a shift in how online education is being perceived, in comparison to brick-and-mortar settings, and speaks to a changing tide in the way we live, work and learn,” said Allison Galvin, Executive Director, ORCA. “We are grateful for the public recognition that validates how our virtual school can have as much of a positive impact on many students as in-person learning.”
The awards from the Best of the Mid-Valley program, created by the Statesman Journal, come after ORCA’s recent recognition as a 2021 Cognia™ School of Distinction award winner and after being selected as the only school in Oregon to participate in releasing the first science images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
“Frankly, I’m surprised it required the international health emergency of COVID-19 for the public to recognize online schooling as an option. Each child learns in a different way, and now, unfortunately, we have to consider safety impacts that extend beyond health,” said Jennifer Parise, mother of a fourth-grade ORCA student. “An education that relies on technology can only offer ORCA students a headstart when entering a technology-driven workforce.”
Beyond award-winning curriculum and customized instruction, ORCA offers several social enrichment programs — such as about 30 student clubs, over 200 yearly field trips, and in-person events like prom and graduation — and comprehensive services — such as the career and technical education program ASCEND, the college readiness program AVID, the College Now program, as well as Special Education and 504 services.
“Attending ORCA changed how school worked for me. I could take the classes I wanted for my future, plus I got the flexibility of studying whenever it suited me,” said Abigail Stockwell, ORCA junior who graduated last school year. “And, because my family has traveled so much since I started at ORCA, I also had more opportunities to learn things outside of the classroom.”
