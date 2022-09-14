ORCA

The Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), which has operated completely online for 17 years, recently won best public school overall, beating out more than 135 traditional public schools within the mid-valley region (Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties). The free public virtual school serves K-12 graders throughout Oregon, also won best charter school and best leadership in the region.

In addition to students signed up around the state, Orca currently has 36 students from Polk County enrolled, including 12 from Dallas, 14 from Independence, 8 from Monmouth and two from Falls City.

