Open class exhibits invites creativity

The Polk County Fair has a chance for you to feature something you’ve created and want to submit in a contest.

The open class entries include categories in the following: Photography, textiles, fine arts, crafts, youth arts and crafts, foods, floral culture, grains, honey, forestry, fruits, nuts and veggies.

Each category has its own regulations on what is acceptable for submission.

Check online at www.co.polk.or.us/fair to see the rules and regulations for each category.

The entries will be featured from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

All entries are judged for first, second or third place, with different age categories. Winners receive ribbons, and those who clinch accolades of “Outstanding” or “Best of Show” receive additional prizes donated by community members.

The cakes are fair manager Tina Andersen’s favorite category.

“I love to watch what kids do with the theme when decorating their cakes,” Andersen said.

This year’s theme is Tractor Wheels and Cowboy Heels.

Unfortunately, the deadline to submit entries has already passed, but feel free to stop by the event center on your way to the other events and vote.