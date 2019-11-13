DALLAS — The city of Dallas will hold an open house on Tuesday to present the result of its recently completed housing needs analysis.
The Dallas City Council requested city employees hold the open house to receive input from citizens on the conclusions of the analysis. The council discussed the report, which was paid for with a Department of Land Conservation and Development grant, at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Dallas planning director Scott Whyte said the analysis concluded that the city has a deficit in land zoned “medium-density residential,” which allows for multi-family housing, such as duplexes. He said the city needs to add 20 acres of medium density.
“It can be satisfied within our urban growth boundary by rezoning certain properties to (where) the lower density would become higher density,” Whyte said. “We don’t have any proposal as to what properties those are. It would be inappropriate for us to identify that.”
Members of the council said that because rezoning property could impact property owners, they wanted the city to take more time to present it to city residents.
The open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. It will showcase results of Housing Needs Analysis, and is intended to discuss the work completed to date. Residents are invited to attend and provide input on Dallas housing needs for the next 20 years. Refreshments will be available, and city employees will be on hand to answer questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.